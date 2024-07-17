Goa Velha Honors Justice Valmiki Menezes For Elevation To Permanent Judge Of Bombay HC

Old Goa: It was a proud moment for the villagers of Goa Velha when Justice Valmiki Menezes, a son of the soil, was elevated to the position of a permanent judge of the High Court of judicature at Bombay in March 2024.

To celebrate this proud moment, villagers of Goa Velha recently felicitated Justice Menezes at the historic Casa do Povo hall in Goa Velha.

About The Gathering And Celebrations

Fr Antonio Albuquerque, parish priest of St Andrew’s Church Goa Velha welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the felicitation. Fr Saturnino Almeida, another son of the soil and the architect of this felicitation programme, expressed words of admiration and congratulation to Justice Valmiki, for bringing glory to the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Valmiki recalled with nostalgia the good old days of social harmony and brotherhood in the village.

He said such a harmonious social fabric of the past needs to be emulated in times of religious militancy in our country.

Paying homage to his father late Justice Tito Menezes, first Goan Judicial Commissioner, he said that he contributed to the freedom movement and instilled in him a sense of nationalism.﻿﻿