Goa: Margao Residents Left Terrified After Landslide Damages 4 Residential Apartments In Early Morning Crash

Margao: Around four residential apartments were left damaged after a retaining wall crashed on the building after a major landside at Marlem in Fatorda early Tuesday morning.

In fact, the four apartments have suffered extensive damage with the debris landing into the apartments, including the bedrooms, kitchen, and gallery.

About The Incident

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 7.30 am on Tuesday when the inmates of the house had just started their daily morning chores. They were all taken aback by a loud sound before realization dawned that the adjoining retaining wall had crashed on the apartments. In fact, stones and boulders and the debris entered one of the apartment due to the force of the landslide.

Margao fire brigade, besides deputy Collector Ramesh Gaonkar, Salcete Mamlatdar Prataprao Gaonkar and his team later descended at the spot after receiving the information about the landslide to take stock of the situation.

Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Haldankar informed that while the firemen were on the job to clear the debris, they were worried about the trees standing atop the hillock that may come down anytime after the landslide. He said that one side of the building had been left damaged when the retaining wall struck the building after the landslide.

Residents Taken Completely By Surprise

Panic-stricken residents were taken completely by surprise over the landslide. A resident Preston D’Silva informed that he woke up his family members after the debris of the crash entered the apartment. “Initially, we did not know what was happening. We even considered rushing out of the apartment fearing that the entire building might come down”, he said.

Sulaksha Salkar pointed out that the retaining wall came crashing down with a loud bang, triggering panic in the building.

“I have suffered major damage after the stones and debris just entered the apartment”, she said.

The occupants of the building have moved out to rented accommodation after being told to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure.

The residents pointed out that they tried calling the disaster management cell, but there was no response, adding that they finally dialed the Police control room for help and assistance.

Salcete Mamlatdar Prataprao Gaonkar informed us that the authorities are on the job to ensure the hill and the trees do not come down on the building. “Authorities including the Water Resources department, the PWD, and Municipality have been roped in to ensure there is no further landslide”, he said.