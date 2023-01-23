e-Paper Get App
Goa: Mapusa MLA, councilors visit blast site, seek thorough investigation

Deputy Speaker and Mapusa MLA, Joshua D’Souza and local councillors including Acting Chairperson Chandrashekar Benkar visited the blast site and expected the authorities to do their job.

“I won't like to make a statement without knowing what has actually happened. I don’t want to point fingers at anyone. Let the authorities investigate,” D’Souza said.

Acting Chairperson Chandrashekar Benkar said the police should investigate the matter thoroughly as it did not appear to be a cylinder blast.

Councillor Tarak Arolkar informed that the wall of a house belonging to a poor family suffered a deep crack besides other people in the area also suffered some damages.

“We hope the government will compensate the people,” Arolkar said.

Councilors, Nutan Bicholkar, Shashank Narvekar, Swapnil Shirodkar and others also visited the site.


