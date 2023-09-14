 Goa: Manipal Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Nerve Tumour Surgery On Elderly Woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Manipal Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Nerve Tumour Surgery On Elderly Woman

Goa: Manipal Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Nerve Tumour Surgery On Elderly Woman

The 50 year-old patient had symptoms of severe shooting type of pain in her leg and mild weakness.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Goa: Manipal Hospital Docs Perform Rare Nerve Tumour Surgery | The Goan Network

A 50-year-old lady was successfully operated on at Manipal Hospital, Goa for a nerve tumor in her leg. She was operated upon by a team comprising of Dr Omkar Churi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, and D. Amey Pednekar, Consultant Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

The patient had symptoms of severe shooting type of pain in her leg and mild weakness. The symptoms had initially started with pain in her leg while walking for a long time. Over the course of a year, it kept worsening and eventually, she started having discomfort, even at rest. She also noticed a growing mass at one point in her calf. Due to this, she developed mild weakness in her leg.

She was reviewed by doctors and imaging showed a tumour along one of the main nerves of the leg. The patient was initially continued on medicines to alleviate pain, but the subsequent scans showed progression in the size of the lesion. This is when the surgery was planned.

Read Also
On doctors' advice, Sonia Gandhi arrives in Goa with Rahul to avoid Delhi's air pollution
article-image

Dr Omkar Churi sheds light on surgery process

Speaking about the surgery, Dr Omkar Churi, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Manipal Hospital, Goa, said, “The nerves in the body carry sensations from the organs to the brain and also impulses from the brain to the organs to perform certain activities,''

“These nerves are divided into smaller tubes called fascicles. The tumours grow from one of the fascicles and start affecting the function of the others causing these symptoms. These nerves may be extremely important and can cause severe pain, weakness, loss of sensation, and paralysis in the limbs if damaged. To add to the problem, they are compact and thin, which makes it difficult to operate.”

Read Also
Goa doctors to face stick for 'slack' referrals of patients to GMC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Hijab Row: Dabolim School Students Protest Seeking Justice For Suspended Principal (Watch)

Goa Hijab Row: Dabolim School Students Protest Seeking Justice For Suspended Principal (Watch)

Goa: MMC, Health Department Hold Joint Meet With Builders, Contractors Over Dengue Spike

Goa: MMC, Health Department Hold Joint Meet With Builders, Contractors Over Dengue Spike

Goa: Vaddem Lake To Get New Steps Under CSR Before Ganesh Chaturthi

Goa: Vaddem Lake To Get New Steps Under CSR Before Ganesh Chaturthi

Goa: Manipal Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Nerve Tumour Surgery On Elderly Woman

Goa: Manipal Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Nerve Tumour Surgery On Elderly Woman

Mumbai News: First Batch of E-Buses To Hit MBMC Roads During Ganesh Utsav 2023

Mumbai News: First Batch of E-Buses To Hit MBMC Roads During Ganesh Utsav 2023