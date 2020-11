On doctors' advice, Sonia Gandhi arrives in Goa with Rahul to avoid Delhi's air pollution

After their arrival at the Dabolim International Airport, Sonia Gandhi and her son left for a south Goa resort, where she is expected to stay for a few days.

Sonia Gandhi is on medication after her discharge from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on August 2, and her doctors are concerned about her consistent chest infection, which has not gone on account of Delhi's pollution.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi ar around 10 am on Friday was 305, which is in `severe` category.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been advised to shift out of Delhi for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the national capital in view of her chronic chest infection, party sources said earlier on Friday.

The air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, and she has been advised by doctors to briefly shift out from the national capital.

She is going at a time when demands for introspection over the Bihar election loss are being raised by a section of party leaders, including some of those who had written a letter to her seeking an organisational overhaul.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on July 30 evening. Later on September 12, she went abroad for a few days for her routine medical check-up, and Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.

The two leaders had also missed the Monsoon session of Parliament which was held under special conditions during the pandemic from September 14 to 23.

The Congress president had shifted to Goa for some time in January last year where her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media.

