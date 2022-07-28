Goa doctors to face stick for 'slack' referrals of patients to GMC | Facebook

Doctors working in district hospitals, other government hospitals including community health centres and primary health centres may soon face action for referring patients to the Goa Medical College when they can otherwise be treated at their own hospitals.

"Doctors who refer patients to GMC when the patient can be treated with required protocol at their respective centres will face severe consequences," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said, 'medical audit' that has to be conducted for the GMC will be undertaken on top priority.

"Secretary Health has been given the necessary instructions in this regard and action will be taken accordingly," Rane said in another tweet.

Rane also said that henceforth all government hospitals will follow the protocol of conducting the rapid 'antigen test' on all patients being admitted for in-patient care. It is being adopted as a precaution, he said.

Rane also said that all the necessary support will be provided to the doctors in the peripheral centres as well as the team at GMC.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that proper beds are available to patients who come to @GoaGmc. I will make certain that no patients are left on the floor and that they are provided with beds and the necessary care," Rane said in yet another tweet.

The issue of overcrowding at the GMC, the premier public health facility which is also a medical college, had been hotly debated in the recent monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly where members had raised the issue of patients commonly found accommodated on floors.

Rane had responded saying he will put in a new system of 'medical audit' where every case of patient referral is adequately scrutinised to discourage indiscriminate referral of patients by doctors from other hospitals to the GMC.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Rane expressed concern over poor response to the drive for Covid vaccination (booster dose) and said the State government has targeted to cover 10.5 lakh people in its drive over the next two months.

"The vaccine is completely safe and nobody should have doubts about it," Rane said, adding that a campaign on why the booster dose is important will be carried through official video and messages on all communication platforms.

So far the State has covered only 79,655 people under its precautionary dose vaccination drive although it is provided free and available in all government health centres and hospitals.