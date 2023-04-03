Goa: Mandrem residents fear disaster for tourism as attacks on foreigners rise

The incidents of attacks on foreign tourists in Goa are on the rise which has tarnished the image of the State, putting the tourism business at risk. Tourists are being robbed of their valuables, attacked, threatened and even raped, and unless the government takes control of these issues, the tourism industry in Goa will face dire consequences, the stakeholders fear.

Mandrem beaches are famous for tourism but drugs, prostitution, substance abuse and pollution are the prominent issues that are stopping tourists from visiting these places. If these wrongdoings are not controlled in time, the tourism industry will face the brunt and go into losses in future, as foreign tourists will stop coming to Goa. The local businesses will also suffer if the tourist footfalls are not seen. The State will also lose revenue. The police should come into action and put an end to these unethical practices and crimes, residents of Madrem opine.

The locals complain that prostitution is going on openly here, and when complaints go to the police, for some days the menace stops, but restarts again.

These women who live on rent in the coastal area should be kept under vigilance by the police as well as local panchayats, say the residents in Mandrem.

The locals point out that initially some Nigerian women started the sex trade, but now some non-Goans are seen moving in the area, looking out for customers from 8 pm to midnight.

Some of the shacks are open till dawn, and the police should look at the businesses or transactions going on there, the locals demanded.

Tourism brings in business in crores, and the government also earns revenue from these businesses. But the incidents of rape, molestation and cheating are on the rise and tourists will shy away from visiting these beaches if such illegalities are not controlled in time.

There are complaints that the offences of rape, molestation or cheating are registered in the police station, but there is no follow-up done because the victim tourist who lodges the complaint returns to their country, and if the person involved in the crime is nabbed by the police, he is sent to jail. When there is no complainant available to visit the court or police station, the result of these complaints is vague. Sometimes, an innocent person is caught and put in jail. The government should see that no innocent person is punished, and if such cases are found, the tourists also should be punished for fake complaints, suggested a local.

Subhash Mahale stated that the tourists are used to wearing short dresses in their own countries, and they do the same in India too.

“If we ask them to come fully dressed up on our beaches, they may not come at all, and our tourism business will suffer,” said Mahale.

Some of the locals suggested that there should be more police deployed in the coastal area to control the crime rate or a separate police station for the beach areas, and the police team should conduct night vigils.

They also suggested that CCTV cameras be installed in the area to keep control over the crimes.

Another citizen, Rajesh Mahale said that crime has been happening in the country since 1860, and it will continue in future too.

“But we need to find remedies to control crime and implement them.”

Mahale further suggested that there should be a register in the housing societies and hotels, where the night police would come and sign. When the police come during the night, the watchmen and security persons will also remain alert.

Vyankatesh Naik pointed out that not only tourists, but even Goans wear short dresses, as it is the fashion today and one cannot blame the tourists for wearing such attires.