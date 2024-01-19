 ﻿Goa: Man Arrested For Cheating Job Aspirant Of ₹6 Lakh
﻿Goa: Man Arrested For Cheating Job Aspirant Of ₹6 Lakh

The accused began to avoid the complainant, refused to repay the sum and even threatened him with dire consequences.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Representational image

Panaji: The Agassaim police on Thursday arrested one Gautam Asnotkar for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of ₹6 lakh under the pretext of providing a government job.

Agassaim police inspector Vikram Naik informed that they have registered case under sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against the accused, acting on a complaint by Rweff Teotonio De Souza.

As per the complaint, the 24-year-old Merces resident induced De Souza's father to pay ₹6 lakh on pretext of providing a government job to his son. However, after receiving the payment through different cheques, the accused began to avoid the complainant, refused to repay the sum and even threatened him with dire consequences. A complaint was thereafter filed.

