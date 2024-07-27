Goa: Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh Commemorates Kargil Martyrs with Rally & Wreath-Laying Ceremony In Panaji

Panaji: Director General NCC, Lt General Gurbirpal Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, honored the supreme sacrifices of Kargil martyrs, stating their bravery will inspire future generations.

Rally Flagged Off

After laying a wreath at the Kranti Memorial at Azad Maidan, he flagged off a cycle and motorbike rally commemorating 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas from Miramar to Azad Maidan, Panaji. Col Balkrishna Shirodkar and Lt Col Austin Collaco led the rally and addressed students.

Those present on the occasion were Deputy Director General of NCC (Karnataka and Goa) Air Commodore Arun Kumar, VSM, Group Commander, NCC, Belgaum, Col Mohan Naik, Commanding Officer of 1 Goa Bn. NCC col. Jesus Furtado, Admin officer, 1 Goa BN NCC Lt Col Amol Lawate. Col Rajesh Shah, a Kargil war veteran, shared his experiences with the NCC cadets.

On arrival at Miramar, the DG, NCC was received by IPP Ex NCC John Aguiar, Sandeep Salgaonkar of JCI Panaji, and Pradip Sawant of Ex-NCC Cadets Association, Goa.

Lt Gen Singh Discusses NCC Expansion Plans

Lt Gen Singh discussed NCC expansion plans and enhancing its appeal among Goan youth with local officers. He praised the Goa NCC Football team's formation for the Subroto Cup and encouraged visits to historical sites to foster nationalism. The event concluded with the inauguration of the Kargil Gallery and a wreath-laying ceremony.