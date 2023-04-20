Goa Kul Mundkar Sangarsh Samiti warns of stir if Agri Land Transfer Act not repealed

The Goa Kul Mundkar Sangarsh Samiti has warned of an agitation if the government does not repeal the Goa Restriction on Transfer of Agricultural Land Act 2023 with immediate effect.

In this connection, the Samiti petitioned Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and pointed out that agricultural land is defined as only paddy field and that such land could be transferred by the Collector to any person other that an agriculturist.

“Further, if the person does not take up agriculture within 3 years, then the land will automatically vest with the government,” the petition says while stating that the Act is therefore unconstitutional.

The petition also opined that the Act will spell a doom, and rich land and resources will be amenable for destruction at the hands of a few industrialists with vested interests.

Later speaking to reporters, Samiti spokesperson Santosh Mandrekar urged the government to repeal the Act, failing which there will be an agitation on the issue.

“We will meet various farmer organisations on the issue and if the government fails to repeal the Act then we will chalk out the course on agitation,” Mandrekar stated.

When questioned by The Goan whether it would have helped if Governor Satyapal Malik was the Governor, Mandrekar agreed as he said that Malik was concerned about the Bahujan Samaj and the farmers.