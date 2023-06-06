Goa: JSW to invest Rs 180 cr to build dome structure at port to curb coal pollution

The Jindal South West (JSW) at the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) will invest Rs 180 crore to construct a dome structure in the port to curb coal pollution.

The announcement was made by the Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Shripad Naik on the occasion of the World Environment Day celebration at the MPA.

Later speaking to reporters, MPA Chairman Dr N Vinodkumar said the MPA would be taking measures with an aim to curb pollution and stress on renewable energy.

"The JSW company will invest Rs 180 crore to build a dome-shaped structure and this will be done on a PPP basis. The works are likely to be completed by 2025 and this will further reduce, if at all there is any kind of coal pollution. We are also stressing the use of renewable energy and partnering with GEDA for setting up a solar plant to tap renewable energy," said Dr Vinodkumar.

He said ports around the world have been taking several environment protective measures known as the Blue Green measures for the blue economy of the sea trade and the green initiatives of the environment as well.

“The union shipping ministry has already launched a policy called the Harit Sagar, a green port initiative. Under this policy, we will take up five main measures towards a green environment to achieve climate goals.”

"The five main initiatives consist of a plantation of 5,000 trees to develop a green belt in and around the port, using treated water from the Goa Sewerage Department for dust control measures and installing a 3 MW Solar plant at the port which will meet the power requirements of the port through renewable energy.”

“We will also have enhanced monitoring of the environment quality parameters on a real-time basis with the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB). We are also having a covered shed and a dome-like structure for coal handling activity which is also a requirement of GSPCB," said Dr Vinodkumar.

Port never works against fishermen, local community, says MPA chief

VASCO:

Mormugao Port Authority Chairman Dr N Vinodkumar said the port limits were decided by the union shipping ministry and not by the MPA.

"Port limits is not the local order of the MPA but of the Central government and union ministry of ports. Based on available records, the jurisdiction of the MPA has been put in the public domain and published in the gazette and there is no local decision made on this subject,” explained Dr N Vinodkumar.

“The port has been in existence since 1885 and has never worked against the fishermen or the local community because the port is here for the development of the region and its people," said Dr Vinodkumar.