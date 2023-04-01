GOA: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push | PTI

MAPUSA: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has allotted Rs 3 crore to incentivise industries involved in the sale of Goumutra and Gomay products, while making an allocation of Rs 85.26 crore for the Industrial sector in the budget.

Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan launched

In order to promote the production of non-meat products, the government has launched the Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan to provide production-linked incentives for industries involved in the sale of goumutra and gomay products.

“A cow’s milk and urine have a lot of significance. We have therefore decided to allot Rs 3 crore to incentivise industries involved in sale of goumutra and gomay products,” Sawant said in his budget speech.