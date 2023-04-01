 GOA: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGOA: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push

GOA: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push

In order to promote the production of non-meat products, the government has launched the Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
GOA: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push | PTI

MAPUSA: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has allotted Rs 3 crore to incentivise industries involved in the sale of Goumutra and Gomay products, while making an allocation of Rs 85.26 crore for the Industrial sector in the budget.

Read Also
Goa: Consult industries before revising minimum wages, GSIA prez tells govt
article-image

Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan launched

In order to promote the production of non-meat products, the government has launched the Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan to provide production-linked incentives for industries involved in the sale of goumutra and gomay products.

“A cow’s milk and urine have a lot of significance. We have therefore decided to allot Rs 3 crore to incentivise industries involved in sale of goumutra and gomay products,” Sawant said in his budget speech.

Read Also
Goa: Now, green industries don’t need NOCs from local bodies
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Post-Rahul episode, is Goa Congress waiting for nod to stage protests?

Post-Rahul episode, is Goa Congress waiting for nod to stage protests?

GOA: Row over Chinese goods erupts at Saras festival

GOA: Row over Chinese goods erupts at Saras festival

GOA: Shree Ram Rath Yatra held in Canacona

GOA: Shree Ram Rath Yatra held in Canacona

Goa: Another tourist attacked, Dutch woman stabbed & harassed by bar employee in Canacona; accused...

Goa: Another tourist attacked, Dutch woman stabbed & harassed by bar employee in Canacona; accused...

GOA: Rehab of Moti Dongor slum dwellers 'at planning stage'

GOA: Rehab of Moti Dongor slum dwellers 'at planning stage'