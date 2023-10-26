Goa: Indian Sign Language To Be Incorporated In Schools From Academic Year 2024-25

Representational Image/ PIxabay

PANAJI For the very first time, Indian Sign Language (ISL) would be introduced as an optional subject at the high school level from the next academic year 2024-25.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the introduction of ISL as a seventh optional subject in Class IX from the next academic term. In subsequent years, the subject will be introduced in Class X.

30 regular schools ready to adopt ISL project

Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye informed that already, over 30 regular schools have committed already to adopting this subject from the academic year 2024-25. He informed me that the Board has also commenced an orientation program on ISL for the teachers.

So far, 50 teachers attended an orientation programme organised on ISL earlier this week. The orientation programme is conducted by the Goa Association for the Deaf.

Shetye said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 speaks about promoting ISL and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid thrust on the subject.

Our aim is that at least one teacher from each school should know ISL, so that from here, ISL can be propagated in other schools within say super-school complexes and group schools,” he explained.

Read Also Indian Sign Language Needs Recognition, Says Goa Association Of Deaf Chief

ISL syllabus to be ready by January next year

Stating that the Board is in process of drafting the syllabus for ISL, the Chairman said that the same will be ready by January, next year, so the implementation can commence from the upcoming academic term.

“Incorporating sign language into the school curriculum will help instill empathy and understanding among students and promote inclusivity,” he said adding that the Board decision has been welcomed by several schools, who are coming on board to implement the subject

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)