Goa: Heavy rainfall likely in some parts of state for next 4 days

Representational image |

Mapusa: It was a wet Sunday in September with rainfall fairly widespread in most places of Goa even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a similar condition may continue to prevail in the State for next two to four days.

According to IMD, South West monsoon was vigorous over the State with most places experiencing light to moderate rainfall while there were heavy showers at isolated places.

Pernem and Mapusa received heaviest rainfall with 90 mm each followed by Sanquelim with 60 mm while the capital city of Panaji received the lowest, recording just around 10 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the State for next four days from September 12 to 15 with most places likely to get light to moderate rain while heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places for the same period.

“While the depression over south Odisha is likely to move westwards across south Chhattisgarh during next 12 hours and weaken gradually, there will be an influence of cyclonic circulation which will bring some amount of rain over Goa for next two to four days,” an IMD official informed.

The weather department has issued a warning along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast stating that squally weather (with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph) is very likely over along and off South Maharashtra-Goa coasts from September 12 to 15.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the same period.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Panaji recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the city was at 93 per cent.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.