Goa: Heavy Rain Causes Significant Damage To Properties After Making Landfall

Representational Image

Panaji: Rains pounded Goa on Sunday in long spells leaving a trail of destruction including the collapse of compound walls, trees falling on roads and disrupting traffic, and as is often the case, briefly flooding key roads in the capital city of Panaji.

There were also some incidents of stormwater entering homes in several low-lying areas across the State.

In Panaji, the central thoroughfare along the 18th June Road was flooded post noon for a couple of hours but the disruption of traffic and inconvenience to pedestrians was minimal as footfalls were low, it being a Sunday.

Panaji continued to face brunt of delayed smart city works on Sunday as the rains lashed the state. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/m64ubPLhI2 — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) June 9, 2024

IMD Issues Red Alert For Goa

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) persisted with its red alert in Goa and said the heavy rains are expected to continue till Tuesday.

Nowcast Weather warning issued at 1530 hrs IST by IMD GOA pic.twitter.com/lew1v2Glga — IMDGoa (@GoaImd) June 10, 2024

In its latest forecast, the MeT department predicted that heavy rains will lash Goa along with neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka on and Monday as well.

“Heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over south Konkan & Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka," it said.

Guirim

The onset of the monsoon brought significant challenges to motorists and pedestrians along the National Highway (NH-66), state highways, and internal roads as large pools of water were found accumulated on many roads, exacerbating the difficulties faced by commuters.

The ongoing construction of the culvert across NH-66 at the Guirim-Porvorim border has necessitated the diversion of traffic onto service roads, creating further complications.

Read Also Goa: Panaji Smart City Works Likely To Miss June 10 Deadline Amid Rain

Sangolda

On Sunday at noon, part of a compound wall of a private house collapsed onto the main Chogm Road at Sangolda, leading to a traffic disruption in the area.

Sources reported that the homeowners took swift action to clear the debris by hiring a private JCB to remove the rubble from the road.

Seraulim

Seraulim subway was inundated with water, leaving motorists inconvenienced after heavy rains lashed the area. At Sonsodo, a huge tree came crashing down on an internal road going to the Margao municipal dog shelter while in Benaulim, traffic near the Maria hall, was disrupted around noon when a huge tree uprooted on the road.

Cunchelim

Just ten minutes of heavy rainfall was enough to inundate the crucial road near the Sai Baba temple in Cunchelim, Mapusa causing significant disruption for motorists and local residents. On Sunday, a 500-meter stretch of this key road was flooded, leaving motorists to navigate knee-deep water.

The primary cause of flooding was the lack of proper drainage in the area. Locals also attribute the issue to a construction project that has blocked an age-old drain, exacerbating the accumulation of water on the road.

Canacona

Heavy rains lashed Canacona throwing normal life out of gear as Fire services were kept busy to clear a number of trees falling on roads in various parts of the taluka.

The Electricity department suffered a loss of over Rs 7 lakhs as the electrical fixtures in several parts of Canacona were damaged due to the falling of trees.