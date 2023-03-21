Goa: Health dept to adopt Sattari, Sanguem for better facilities

﻿Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Poriem MLA Dr Deviya Rane during a medical camp at Advoi in Bhironda-Sattari. |

In a bid to provide better medical facilities to rural areas in the State, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said the health department will adopt the talukas of Sanguem and Sattari.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a medical camp organised at Advoi in Bhironda Panchayat.

“Like Sattari, Sanguem taluka is also rural in nature. Many areas of this rural area still lack good quality health facilities. During the ‘Prashasan Tumchea Dari’ programme in Sanguem taluka a few days ago, people in Sanguem pointed out that 108 ambulance facilities are still not available in many areas.”

“People in the area have to travel a distance of 24 kms to avail 108 ambulance facilities. Better facilities will be provided by the health department in the coming period,” said Rane.

FACILITIES AT ADVOI RHC

The health minister stated that the Rural Medical Dispensary (RMD) in Advoi has basic facilities and better facilities would be made available at the Advoi RMD.

“Efforts are on upgrade this RMD and there will be no need to go to Valpoi or Sankhali for a blood test or other facilities. At present, 108 ambulance facilities have been started in this area and plans are afoot to provide a hearse van following demands of residents in the area,” he said.

The minister admitted that people in rural areas are more concerned about employment than health.

“Medical camps like the one in Advoi are being organised to create awareness regarding health issues among people in rural areas,” said Rane.

SATELLITE OPDS

Rane said the satellite OPDs have played a significant role in providing specialised facilities in rural areas in the State.

“Patients in far-flung areas find it difficult to travel to GMC hospital and so, the health department has started the Satellite OPD facility, whereby specialists from GMC visit the rural areas and examine patients. Thousands of patients have been examined by medical experts from Goa Medical College,” he said.

GMC Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said the medical camps organised in rural areas will benefit patients.

Director of Health Services Dr Gita Kakodkar also spoke on the occasion.

Others present included Poriem MLA Dr Deviya Rane, Bhironda Sarpanch Uday Singh Rane, Panchayat Deputy Sarpanch Rupali Gawkar, Panch Members Baburao Gawde, Videsh Naik, Kiran Gawde, Manisha Pillyekar and Ranjana Rane.