Goa: Guirdolim residents shocked to find village missing in SWR survey list

Guirdolim in Salcete has been one of the major villages where the government had acquired and procured land for the double-tracking project.

Villagers have faced the brunt of the land acquisition by the Railways to lay the double track, resulting in the devastation of the water bodies.

Yet, villagers have to their shock and surprise not found the name of Guirdolim in the list of villages where the government has ordered a survey to provide survey numbers to the South Western Railway in South Goa.

Former Guirdolim Sarpanch Agostinho Antao sought to know how the name of Guirdolim village has found no mention in the list of villages published in the newspapers where the government has ordered a survey.

“I was shocked and surprised that Guirdolim’s name found no mention in the media reports in respect of the government survey. This is surprising because a major chunk of the land is being acquired from Guirdolim for the track doubling project,” he said.

Agostinho sought to know whether Guirdolim’s name has found no mention due to some lapse or whether the village name was never in the list of the government notification.

Another villager pointed out that if Guirdolim has not found a mention in the list of the villages, the government should set things right immediately.

The issue had an echo at the gram sabha of the Guirdolim panchayat on Sunday when members demanded to know the exact reasons behind the omission of the village name in the survey.

“As per media reports, Guirdolim does not figure in the list of villages which would be surveyed by the government. We have to find out whether the media has omitted the name of the village or the government has failed to notify the village in the list for the proposed survey,” the member pointed out.

Sarpanch Sonia Fernandes informed that the panchayat would write to the government on this count seeking to know why the name of Guirdolim does not figure in the list of villages for the proposed land survey.