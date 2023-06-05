Goa: Guirdolim, Chandor resolve to keep rail crossing open

The closure of the Chandor railway level crossing for vehicular traffic took centre stage at the gram sabhas of the Guirdolim and Chandor panchayats on Sunday with the meeting unanimously resolving to keep the level crossing open for traffic.

Guirdolim sarpanch Sonia Fernandes informed that a resolution has been passed by the extraordinary gram sabha unanimously resolving to keep the level crossing open for traffic on grounds that the underpass at the level crossing is no answer to the traffic woes plaguing the villagers.

Chandor sarpanch Estefan Dias informed that though the level crossing falls in the jurisdiction of the neighbouring Guirdolim panchayat, the Chandor gram sabha has unanimously resolved to write to the District Collector to keep the level crossing open for traffic.

Guirdolim locals pointed out that the gram sabha had adopted a resolution demanding that the proposed underpass should have a height of 2.80 metres, 5.50 metres width and elevated footpaths inside the subway.

They pointed out that the railways have not maintained the height at 2.80 metres, with locals claiming that the subway has a height of around 2.67 metres. Similarly, they said the railways have not built the promised elevated footpaths inside the subway, posing danger to pedestrians, including school children.

Representatives of the PTA also spoke at the extraordinary gram sabha, pointing out that they had made a representation to the District Collector, who had in turn directed the railways to take necessary action.

Members pointed out that the subway is not a solution to the traffic issues. They further said that though the railways have built a road overbridge, the same is neither located in the jurisdiction of Guirdolim panchayat nor Chandor panchayat, but in Sao Jose de Areal panchayat.

One of the gram sabha members said the PTA should make a letter to the Child rights panel drawing its attention to the dangers posed to the school children by the closure of the level crossing.

After the meeting, Guirdoilm sarpanch informed that the extraordinary gram sabha has resolved to write to the railways as well as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Collector to keep the Chandor level crossing open. She said the panchayat had already written a letter to the authorities demanding the opening of the level crossing for traffic, adding that the local body would dash off another letter to all the authorities based on the resolutions adopted at the gram sabha.

Gram sabha member Antanaz Antao later told the media that the extraordinary gram sabha has given seven days to the authorities to open the level crossing, warning that the villagers would chalk out the future course of action if the demand is not met within the deadline.

He recalled that the villagers of Chandor and Guirdolim had resorted to rasta roko and rail roko agitation in support of the demand to accord official language status to the Konkani language in the 80s.