GOA: Govt working to implement 'fixed-term employment'

MAPUSA: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government is working to implement “fixed-term employment” so that employees working for short periods get the facility of PF, gratuity and medical benefits like permanent workers.

The Chief Minister said that his government was working in close coordination with the industrial bodies in the State for the implementation of fixed-term employment.

“This will ensure that employees hired for short periods will also get statutory benefits such as PF, gratuity, medical benefits etc available to a permanent workman proportionately according to the period of service rendered by him even if his period of employment does not extend to the qualifying period of employment required in the statute,” he said.

MSME

To facilitate the flow of credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers in the State, the Chief Minister has introduced the Mukhyamantri Saral Udyog Rinn Yojana where the coverage under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises will be increased up to a maximum of 95 per cent.

“This will minimise the risk and encourage collateral-free lending by member lending institutions. A provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for this purpose,” Sawant said.

GIDC

The government has allotted a paltry Rs 10 crore to Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in order to strengthen the infrastructure in industrial estates in the State.

Considering the pitiable condition of several industrial estates in the State, the allotted amount of Rs 10 crore is peanuts.

In order to provide support to the cashew industry, the government has made a provision of Rs 5 crore for the employment subsidy scheme for cashew industries while also increasing grants to Khadi Vikas Board to Rs 3.11 crore.