Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh transfers Rs 400 crore subsidy to 1,450 MSME units in single click

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 400 crore as a subsidy to 1,450 MSME units in single click here on Wednesday. Entrepreneurs from all the districts of the state, representatives of industry organisations participated virtually in the programme.

While addressing the programme, Chouhan said that micro, small and medium scale industrial units were the soul of Madhya Pradesh’s economy. The units create employment opportunities while adding value to agricultural products and other materials at local level. “These units have an important role in boosting the economy. Entrepreneurs are our development partners,” he added.

Chouhan said that India’s economy was progressing well under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Activities are being carried out by developing a road map for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh in line with the Prime Minister’s resolve to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha, Secretary P Narhari and other officials were present at the programme held at CM House.

