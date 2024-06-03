Goa Govt Sets Jan 2025 As New Deadline For Coastal Plan After Missing Out On 2 Previous Deadlines

Representational Image

Panaji: After missing out on two deadlines- October 2023 and May 2024, the Goa Government has now set January 2025 as the new time frame to complete the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2019.

Statement Of Goa's Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel

In an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Goa's Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel disclosed that the Thrivananthpuram-based National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), appointed to draft CZMP 2019 has informed that the coastal plan would be completed by January 2025.

Goel also said that a proposal from NCESS has been received for preparation of Integrated Coastal Regulation Zone Plan (ICRZP) and the same is pending for the government approval.

There has been a delay of almost five years since the CRZ notification 2019 was notified, the Rules and Regulations of which are currently not applicable to Goa in the absence of the plan.

Govt Misses Out On 1st Deadline

State had first missed out October 31, 2023 deadline set by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), following which the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) stopped granting permissions under CRZ 2011 for developmental projects in the State.

State Govt Seeks More Time To Complete The Project

The State had later sought time till May 31, 2024, to complete the plan; however, in the absence of an updated CZMP 2011 based on a 1:25,000 scale, the process of the new plan was halted.

During the hearing, NGT noted that there were issues with regard to mapping and the State has engaged both National Centre for Sustainable coastal management (NCSCM) -- who had prepared CZMP 2011-- and NCESS for the purpose.

Further, other institutes such as National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Goa have been engaged by the State to study beach nourishment.

"However, there is no clarity as to how the different studies undertaken by the various institutes would be incorporated in the CZMP," NGT noted.

National Green Tribunal Slams MoEF&CC

Taking a note of the fact that several coastal States are facing various problems with regards to drafting of the plan, NGT slammed MoEF&CC for doing "very little" to assist these States & UTs in finalizing CZMP.

"MoEF has NCSCM as an expert body which has been specifically established to assist the Coastal States & UTs. The response filed by the States & UTs shows that there is lack of coordination between Coastal State/UTs Governments with NCSCM and MoEF," the green bench said.

"We are of the view that MoEF&CC should issue suitable clarification/directions and provide assistance to all the Coastal States/UTs for completing the CZMPs in time," NGT directed.