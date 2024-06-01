 ﻿Goa: 18-Member Road Safety Council Reconstituted As State Grapples With Rise In Accidents
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoa﻿Goa: 18-Member Road Safety Council Reconstituted As State Grapples With Rise In Accidents

﻿Goa: 18-Member Road Safety Council Reconstituted As State Grapples With Rise In Accidents

The notification incidentally comes against the backdrop of alarming accident rates in the State and the recent drunk driving accident in Verna IDC resulting in four deaths and seriously injuring four others.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: The State government has notified the re-constituted 18-member State Road Safety Council to provide recommendations on road safety.

The notification incidentally comes against the backdrop of alarming accident rates in the State and the recent drunk driving accident in Verna IDC resulting in four deaths and seriously injuring four others.

Members Of The Committee

Chaired by Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, the Committee includes senior officials from the Police, Transport, Public Works, Education, Health, Tourism, Pollution Control Board, Environment, Panchayats, and Municipal Administration, along with road safety activist Roland Martins.

Read Also
Goa News: Nuvem Residents Object To Proposed Road Widening Project, Submit Memo To PWD
article-image

As per the notification, the council will also advise on all matters pertaining to planning and coordination of policies, practices, and safety standards in the road transport sector.

Statement Of The Director (Transport) Pravimal Abhishek

“Formulate and recommend road safety programs for implementation by State Road Safety Organizations as also other State agencies in charge of road transportation. Suggest areas for research and development so as to improve safety aspects in the road transport sector, including maintenance of statistics of road accidents and their analysis,” reads the order by Director (Transport) Pravimal Abhishek.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 'Work On Elevated Corridor Along Porvorim Stretch Of NH-66 Started On April 14,' Says PWD

Goa: 'Work On Elevated Corridor Along Porvorim Stretch Of NH-66 Started On April 14,' Says PWD

Goa: Mapusa Court Sentences 3 Individuals Involved In Brutal Assault Of 2 Youths To 7 Days Of Police...

Goa: Mapusa Court Sentences 3 Individuals Involved In Brutal Assault Of 2 Youths To 7 Days Of Police...

﻿Goa: 18-Member Road Safety Council Reconstituted As State Grapples With Rise In Accidents

﻿Goa: 18-Member Road Safety Council Reconstituted As State Grapples With Rise In Accidents

Goa Becomes 1st State In Country To Have Advanced Medical Directive 'Living Will' Regime

Goa Becomes 1st State In Country To Have Advanced Medical Directive 'Living Will' Regime

Goa: Mandrem Police Bust International Sex Trafficking Racket & Arrest Uganda Kingpin; 2 Victims...

Goa: Mandrem Police Bust International Sex Trafficking Racket & Arrest Uganda Kingpin; 2 Victims...