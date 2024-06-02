Goa Smart City: CM Pramod Sawant Admits To Delays, Defects; Slams Previous Planning Consultant

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has attributed the delays in Smart City projects to failures by the previous planning consultant.

Sawant along with Panaji MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate and other concerned officials inspected the works this morning, a day after IPSCDL's deadline ended on May 31.

CM Slams Previous Planning Contractor's Shortcomings For Delays

Speaking to reporters during the inspection, the CM admitted to initial delays and defects as he slammed the previous planning contractor's shortcomings over the current scenario.

However, he assured that these issues have been rectified citing the completion of major sewage line works throughout Panaji. He also urged the residents to apply for sewage connections or face action.

Get a sewage connection or stay without water, electricity

"We have identified places in St Inez without sewage connection. If these occupants don’t apply for connection in the next eight days, water and light connections will be snapped," he warned.

No Re-Digging Of Roads

"The completed roads will not be re-dug for utility. Plans are in place to concretize roads for long-term durability, ensuring smooth travel for the next 25 years," he further assured.

He also addressed concerns about flooding during high tides, revealing plans to install a sluice gate and manually pump out water to mitigate the risk.

90% Work Set To be Completed By June 5

Sawant asserted that connectivity and drainage desilting are set to be completed by June 5, marking a 90 per cent completion rate and the attainment of major project objectives.

Measures are being implemented to prevent future instances of waterlogging, ensuring the city's resilience to adverse weather conditions.

“In the next 8-10 days contractor will work 24/7 and complete the remaining work,” he said.