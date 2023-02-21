Goa govt, Patanjali Ayurved sign deal to collaborate

The Goa government and Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration in potential areas like agriculture, floriculture, horticulture, farming, rural development, wellness tourism and dairy management.

Details of the MoU were not available but Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also held a meeting with Patanjali's CEO Acharya Balakrishna.

Sources said, the discussions between Sawant and Balakrishna centred around development of the "Yog Bhumi" which both the chief minister and Ramdev had publicly mentioned on Saturday, the day one of the Yoga Guru's three-day stay in Goa. Sawant and Balakrishna also discussed potential areas of collaboration in rural development and the agro-dairy sectors.

Meanwhile, Ramdev held a 'Yog Shivir' session at the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee stadium which was attended by school teachers and others where the yoga guru held forth on the benefits of yoga.

Ramdev narrated how yoga helps children improve concentration power and also improves health. He also held a demonstration of some yoga techniques at the event which was also attended by Sawant.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)