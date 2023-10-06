Goa: Govt Introduces Free Breast Cancer Screenings At Primary Health Centers

Breast cancer | Representative image

PANAJI: In a move that could aid early diagnosis amid steadily rising cases, the State government has introduced screening for breast cancer at the primary healthcare level with the painless IBreast Exam (iBE) device.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane urged women in Goa to take advantage of the free breast examination at the nearest Health Centre with the painless iBE device.

In a message posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) Rane said: "Breast cancer primarily impacts women and presents a substantial, life-threatening concern. Early detection via screenings and spreading awareness is vital for effective treatment and survival."

In October, which aligns with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, consider participating in the Swasth Mahila and Swasth Goa project to contribute significantly," he said, and announced that all details can be had from Health Centres across Goa.

Explaining the procedure through the post, Rane said, it is completely safe and radiation-free besides being a non-invasive, painless and swift.

The results are instant, he said, adding that iBR scanner uses proprietary capacitive pressure sensor technology to detect variations in tissue elasticity in breast tissue.

'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa'

The 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative was launched back in 2021 as a collaboration between ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation, SBI Foundation, and the Goa health ministry.

YouWeCan Foundation's team facilitated training and capacity building of the staff at the government health centers to screen for breast cancer using iBreast device.

