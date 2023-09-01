Health Minister Vishwajit Rane unveils 'Goa Model', Offers Free IVF Treatment, Dismisses Delhi Model As 'Hype' | The Goan Network

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said a 'Goa Model' encompassing super-speciality treatments within the ambit of public healthcare will take shape which the country will start talking about and emulating in the next six months.

Rane, who on Friday kicked off the registration of couples for In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment free of charge at the Goa Medical College and Hospital's (GMCH) super-speciality block, took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's 'Delhi model' public healthcare calling it only "media hype".

'Goa Model'

"Many times in the area of healthcare, everybody talks of this so-called model called the 'Delhi Model'. I am saying this is a 'Goa Model'. And, in this Goa model, we are trying to reach out to the people of the State, trying to provide services to the citizens to put a smile on their faces," Rane said.

The IVF centre at the GMCH's super-speciality block is fully CSR-driven and we will strive to make it a top-notch centre that is talked about in the entire country, he added. "Delhi model is only a hype model. Goa is the only state, globally also, where IVF treatment is being given to patients free of charge," Rane said, adding that he does not want to replicate any model but create Goa's own model.

Rane also pledged that whatever support, infrastructural or financial, is needed will be given to make the IVF centre a state-of-the-art one with a success rate that is highest in the country.

Robotic surgery centre on the cards

"In the next six months, you will witness what transformation will be taking place here in the healthcare sector," he said, adding that a robotic surgery centre is the next on his agenda. Citing the example of Dr. Kedar Padte, a private practitioner who collaborated with the GMC's gynecology department to conceptualise the IVF centre, Rane said the government wants Goan private doctors who have succeeded and excelled to come on board with the GMC.

Dr. Padte, GMCH Dean Dr. Shivanand Bandekar, GMC's Obstetrics & Gynecology Department Head Dr Muriel Cardoso, and other doctors were present.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)/IVF Centre was launched at the GMCH's super-speciality block by Chief Chief Minister Pramod Sawant two weeks ago, but it got functionally started on Friday when some couples registered for the treatment.

