Goa: GMEA, MMC Had Signed Undertaking In 2013 To Make Biometrics Mandatory

MARGAO: Apart from the Director, Urban Development’s circular mandating the Margao Municipal Council to make biometrics mandatory for the purpose of attendance, the Margao Municipal Council is also mandated to implement the biometric finger scan readers as per an understanding arrived at between the Goa Municipal Employees Association (GMEA) and the Margao Municipal Council in the High Court way back in 2013.

Both parties agreed to use biometrics

After the High Court issued directions dated May 15, 2013 over the question of implementing the biometrics in the civic body, both the employees association and the Margao Municipal Council had arrived at an understanding wherein the employees had agreed to record their attendance on the biometrics.

A glance at the understanding filed before the High Court revealed that all the staff members, who are presently performing their duties within the administrative building of the Council shall compulsorily record their presence through biometric attendance.

The understanding further stated that the use of biometric attendance shall come into force with immediate effect on trial basis up to May 31, 2013 within which period the MMC shall rectify any errors or discrepancies which may arise as apprehended by the Municipal employees. The two parties agreed that the biometric attendance with effect from June 1, 2013 shall strictly be considered for the performance of duties and payment of salaries.

Employees have no issue with use of biometrics

General Secretary of the Goa Municipal Employees Association Anil Shirodkar said the employees have no issue over the use of biometrics to record the attendance. “When the MMC had first implemented the biometric scan readers over a decade ago, the employees had expressed strong reservations over the question of the field workers recording their attendance on the biometrics since they do not work in the municipal building. It was finally agreed that the biometrics will be implemented only for the employees and staff members performing their duties within the Municipal administrative building,”

Shirodkar said, adding that the Association will have no issue in the event the MMC implements the biometrics for the staff and employees working in the Municipal building.

