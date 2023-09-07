Goa: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Slab Collapses At Vasco Naval Yard

Goa: Slab Collapse At Vasco Naval Yard Kills 1 & Injures 2 | TheGoanDigital

VASCO: One person tragically lost their life while two others sustained critical injuries after an old slab collapsed at the Naval Aircraft Yard in Vasco today.

The victim who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Khemkant Naik, a resident of Madkai.

The two individuals who were critically injured in the accident have been identified as Raj Mahale, a resident of Canacona, and Babasaheb Ajayanath Sangle. Mahale suffered grievous injuries to his leg, while Sangle sustained head injuries. Both injured parties were provided with emergency medical care by on-site first responders.

Both critically injured individuals have been transferred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) for further medical attention.