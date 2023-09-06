Goa: Police Officer's Wife Injured After Accidentally Firing From Husband's Pistol

Goa: Wife Accidentally Fires From Police Officer Hubby's Pistol, Injured | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: A police officer is in the dock for negligence after his wife accidentally fired from his pistol and injured herself at their residence in Guirim.

The incident happened late Tuesday evening.

A PSI with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) kept his loaded pistol on the table and went to rest, police sources said

The wife, who was examining the pistol, accidentally fired and the bullet pierced her arm and then ripped through her thigh.

