 Goa: Police Officer's Wife Injured After Accidentally Firing From Husband's Pistol
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
MAPUSA: A police officer is in the dock for negligence after his wife accidentally fired from his pistol and injured herself at their residence in Guirim.

The incident happened late Tuesday evening.

A PSI with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) kept his loaded pistol on the table and went to rest, police sources said 

The wife, who was examining the pistol, accidentally fired and the bullet pierced her arm and then ripped through her thigh.

