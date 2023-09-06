Goa Crime: Jilted Lover Inspired By South Indian Movie RX 100 To Kill 30-Year-Old Woman

Kamakshi Uddapnov | The Goan Network

The jilted lover, accused of killing a Goan woman, was allegedly inspired by south Indian movie RX 100. Prakash Chunchwad told Porvorim Police that he became obsessed with Kamakshi Uddapnov after she ended the relationship with him.

Uddapnov's body was traced to Amboli Ghat after Chunchwad, 22, stabbed her, inflicting 34 wounds on the victim on August 30. The police brought in Chunchwad for interrogation after which he confessed that he became obsessed with the 30-year-old woman after she ended their relationship.

A few hours before the unfortunate incident, Uddapnov had lodged an assault complaint against her ex-boyfriend at the Mapusa Police Station. In return, the police secured a written pledge from Chunchwad, wherein he guaranteed not to disturb Uddapnov anymore. They also extended an offer to accompany her safely back home, although she opted to leave with a female companion instead.

Inspired by RX 100

Chunchwad apparently confessed to killing Uddanov after she did not allow him to meet her at her Porvorim flat. He had then reporteldy told her wanted to sort the issue between them "once and for all". After she allowed him to enter at her flat, he stabbed her multiple times.

“I thought I would silence her forever, and inspired by the movie ‘RX-100’, I killed Kamakshi,” Chunchwad reportedly told the police.

RX 100, a 2018 Telugu thriller, revolves around the character of Siva, played by Kartikeya Gummakonda, whose life takes a turn when he falls in love with a girl named Indu, played by Payal Rajput. Indu is the daughter of a politician, and her family opposes her relationship with Siva. After this, the movie takes a dark and intense turn when Indu's family forces her to marry someone else. Heartbroken and unable to accept this betrayal, Shiva transforms into a vengeful and angry young man. He becomes involved in violent activities, seeking revenge against those who wronged him and his love.

Chunchwad's friend helped him dump the body

The accused phoned his friend, Nirupadi Kadakal, and invited him to join a trip to Amboli Ghat. During their journey, Chunchwad shared the distressing story with Kadakal. Together, they bypassed three checkpoints at Naibagh, Mopa, and Patradevi with Uddapnov's body concealed in the trunk of the car. Subsequently, they carefully wrapped the body in a blanket and left it at the ghat.

Family contacts police

Uddapnov's family contacted police and registered a missing person's complaint after she was not reachable on her phone. The police then brought in Chunchwad for questioning when he denied of knowing her whereabouts. However, he confessed to the crime after further interrogation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)