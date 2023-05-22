Goa: Four Goans get vision after a corneal transplant

A 64-year-old female named Maria Fernandes had been blind in one eye due to a failed corneal graft that she underwent in Chennai. However, after an eight-year wait, she is now able to see again. The expert team at ASG Eye Hospital in Goa performed a corneal transplant and replaced the cataractous lens with an intraocular lens, restoring vision in her left eye and bringing a smile to her face.

Maria Fernandes said, “It was difficult for me at this age to think I would be able to see again, and going all the way to Chennai was a challenge. I am happy that we now have such facilities in Goa.”

The medical director of ASG Eye Hospital, Dr Sean D’Silva, said that the hospital has performed four corneal transplants in the state of Goa since last month after being recognized as a fully equipped cornea transplant center by the state government authorities.

Corneal transplantation is a surgical procedure where a damaged or diseased cornea is replaced by donated corneal tissue.

Dr Sean further said, “It is a big milestone for the state of Goa, and we are extremely thankful to the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who has wholeheartedly supported this endeavor.”