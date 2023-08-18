Goa: Five Students Suspended By Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School In The Pepper Spray Incident

5 Students suspended after pepperspray incident | The Goan Network

Five students, four boys and a girl, have been suspended by Shree Shantadurga Higher Secondary School, Bicholim, in connection with the pepper spray incident that took place in the classroom on Thursday. The students are placed under suspension for a period of one month for misconduct.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant instructed both the police and education department to carry out a thorough investigation. Additionally, the education department promptly issued a show cause notice to the school management, demanding a report within three days.

The Pepperspray Incident

The students fell ill after some of their peers used pepper spray in a Std 11 classroom. The school promptly shifted the affected students to the Bicholim Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical attention.

Concerned parents of the 12 students, along with teachers and members of the school's management, rushed to the PHC upon learning of the incident. Subsequently, eleven of the students were transferred to the Mapusa District Hospital (MDH). Among these, nine students were discharged, while the remaining two were retained at the MDH for further observation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)