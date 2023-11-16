Goa: FIR Not Registered As No Official Complaint Received From GCZMA, Says Colva Police On Sand Destruction Issue

MARGAO: The Colva police might have received a host of complaints in respect of the destruction of sand dunes at Varca and Benaulim over the last two months, but no FIR stands registered against the violators at the police station till date.

Reason: Colva police station in-charge, PI Therron D’Costa pointed out that the FIR is simply not registered at the police station for the simple reason that no official complaint has come from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) to date.

Varca Panchayat lodges complaint

The Varca Panchayat had lodged an official complaint in the Varca sand dune destruction case, apart from complaints received from local resident Warren Alemao and others. In the case of the Benaulim sand dune case, the Colva police had received a complaint from the Benaulim Bio-Diversity Management Committee (BMC).

“The police have to act as per the complaint lodged by a technical panel. In the case of sand dunes, it is the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), which is the authority to lodge a complaint. So far, the Colva police have not received any complaints from the GCZMA. Hence, no FIR has been registered in these cases till date”, PI Therron stated.

Read Also Goa: Vessel spotted in Sal raises questions of sand mining

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)