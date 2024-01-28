﻿Goa: Finally, Comba Ring Road Illuminated, Sees Light Of The Day!

The illuminated Comba Ring Road stretch | The Goan Network

Margao: The ring road stretch between the Comba subway and Old Market was finally illuminated on Wednesday, nearly three months after the lamps were installed by the electricity department contractor.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat along with officials of the power department commissioned the long-delayed project on Wednesday, giving relief to the motorists as well as other road users using the road. Curiously, the work on the illumination of the road was completed in all aspects over two months ago, but it could not be commissioned for want of expenditure sanction.

Sources in the know said that the power department officials told the contractor to commence work on the project, assuring them to obtain the expenditure sanction on priority.

However, while the contractor completed the work on schedule, there was a delay in obtaining the promised expenditure sanction, delaying the formal inauguration of the project since October last year.