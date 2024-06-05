Goa: Extensive Roadworks Leave Assagao Residents In Disarray Ahead Of Monsoon

Mapusa: The serene village of Assagao has been plunged into turmoil as extensive roadworks disrupt daily life, causing significant inconvenience to both local residents and motorists.

The ongoing development efforts, aimed at upgrading utility services, have left the village roads in a state of disarray, raising concerns about the project's execution and its impending impact with the monsoon season approaching.

The PWD is currently laying a new water pipeline, while the electricity department undertakes the task of relocating 11KV and 33KV power cables underground. Despite the necessity of these upgrades, the work has been criticised for its disorganised execution, leading to uneven roads and pervasive dust pollution.

Local Outrage

Residents have voiced their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the development work is being carried out.

The haphazard approach has not only damaged local infrastructure, such as drains, but has also filled them with mud, exacerbating the already challenging situation.

Erwin Fonseca, a resident of Assagao, expressed his frustration, stating, "For more than two months, the roads in our peaceful village have been dug up. Most of our roads have been destroyed, and the consequent dust pollution has disturbed the peace of the village."

He also criticised the local panchayat for their apparent lack of oversight and involvement in the ongoing projects.

Concerns Over Delays

The slow pace of the work has led to fears that it will extend into the monsoon season, potentially worsening the situation.

Former sarpanch Jalindar Gaonkar highlighted the lack of planning, saying, "The departments have been digging up one road after another without any planning. They should take up one road at a time and ensure that proper signages are erected so that locals are made aware of the ongoing works."

Panchayat's Response

Assagao Sarpanch Hanumant Naik admitted that the two departments had not coordinated with the panchayat about the ongoing projects.

"The daily lives of the villagers have been affected immensely due to the unorganised digging up of roads everywhere. Local residents face a risk while travelling on the roads, and dust pollution has also become a huge problem," Naik said.

The panchayat has written to both the PWD and the electricity departments, demanding better coordination between the contractors to mitigate the disruption caused to the villagers. However, with the monsoon season imminent and significant work still unfinished, residents are bracing for a difficult period ahead.

The roadworks in Assagao highlight the critical need for better planning and coordination in public infrastructure projects. As the villagers face ongoing hardships due to the dug-up roads, the urgency for a more organized approach becomes ever more apparent, especially with the challenging monsoon season on the horizon.

Local authorities must act swiftly to address these concerns and ensure the timely and efficient completion of the development works to restore normalcy to the village.