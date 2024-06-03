Goa: Work Commences On 2.9Km Assonora Bypass To Alleviate Traffic Congestion

Mapusa: After significant delays, work has finally commenced on the 2.9 km Assonora bypass, with completion anticipated within 18 months. This bypass aims to alleviate traffic congestion along the state highway, offering much-needed relief to motorists.

About The Assonora Bypass

The bypass, stretching from Sirsaim to Mulgao, will initiate in Sirsaim (Tivim) and connect with the existing road in Mulgao. Key features of the project include a bridge across the Assonora River and an underpass for Shirgao Road. Additionally, cattle passes will be constructed as the bypass traverses agricultural fields.

Awarded to MVR Construction Pvt Ltd, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 160 crore. Funded by the State government and designed according to the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the bypass is expected to be a significant infrastructure upgrade.

The current state highway (State Highway-1) from Karraswaddo-Mapusa to Sanquelim is narrow in many areas and identified as an accident-prone zone.

Due to numerous bottlenecks, the proposal for a bypass in the Tivim constituency was conceived several years ago, and land acquisition was completed. However, the project stalled due to funding issues.

Deputy Sarpanch Expresses Optimism About Projects's Benefits

Deputy Sarpanch Sapna Mapari expressed optimism about the project's benefits for local travellers.

"This bypass has been a long-pending demand from locals due to the narrow and congested existing road. It will significantly benefit the nearby villages of Mulgao and Bicholim. Our minister and local MLA, Nilkant Halarnkar, has been actively pursuing the completion of this bypass. Now, with all procedures followed, construction has begun," Mapari said.

About Bicholim Bypass

In related developments, the construction of a bypass in Bicholim, costing around Rs 90 crore, is nearing completion. According to Public Works Department (PWD) sources, this bypass will soon be open to traffic, providing relief to Bicholim residents from persistent traffic congestion.

The Bicholim bypass, extending from Bordem to Sarvan, will allow traffic heading to Sanquelim and beyond to avoid entering the main city of Bicholim, further easing traffic flow in the region.