Goa: Drainage Network For Margao City On Cards

MARGAO: Margao city will finally have a drainage network plan in place, thanks to the High Court directions in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Navelim resident Prof Antonio Alvares over the rampant discharge of sewage and waste water in the Salpem lake Navelim.

When the petition came up before the High Court, Margao Municipal Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar filed a compliance report on behalf of the civic body, stating that the MMC has put in place a drainage network plan in place. The exercise has cost the civic body Rs 4 lakh towards the payment made to a private city-based firm.

During the hearings in the PIL, the Margao Municipal Council was caught on the wrong foot after the civic body conceded that it has no drainage network plans pertaining to the city limits.

HC directed MMC to prepare drainage network maps

It was in July last that the High Court had issued directions to the Margao Municipal Council to prepare drainage network maps for the city, following which the civic body floated a tender to rope in a private firm to execute the job.

Draft plan to be finalised soon

The draft plan was later discussed with agencies such as the PWD, Roads and Water Supply, South Goa Planning and Development Authority, Sewerage and Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa, Water Resources Department, Goa State Urban Development Agency in October to finalise the plan.

The High Court had issued the directions to the MMC to prepare the drainage network plan after petitioner Alvares contended that a number of city storm water nullahs and drains were carrying raw sewage and waste water which finally finds its way into the lakes, water bodies, besides the river Sal.

