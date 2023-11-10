﻿Goa: Buses Lining Up At Aquem Stop Causing Traffic Snarls On Road

The Goan Network

MARGAO: When the Howrah Express chugs at the Margao railway station, the busy Aquem road is often hit by a traffic snarl.

Reason: Private buses jostle for the passengers coming out of the railway station for their onward journey to either the old bus stand or the KTC bus stand. In the bargain, the busy road is plunged into traffic chaos and snarls, blocking the heavy traffic on the busy road and inconveniencing the public at large.

The cause of the traffic jam

Sources told The Goan that the Howrah Express chugs at the Margao railway station on certain days of the week at noon time. To woo the passengers alighting at the railway station, private buses line up on the Aquem road near the halt opposite the Church, as they jostle and lobby to win over the passengers to take their buses. The situation was no different at around 3 pm on Thursday as the traffic on the busy Aquem road was thrown out of gear as the private buses jostled to enjoy a share of the passengers.

Senior traffic police officer manning the Margao Traffic Cell, PI Sanjay Dalvi, who was travelling on the road, stopped his vehicle after finding the traffic chaos to streamline the movement.

Locals demanded that the Margao Traffic Cell should either instill order and discipline by cracking a whip against the erring bus operators or deploy a team of traffic personnel at Aquem since it is now not uncommon to find private buses causing traffic snarls on the Aquem road when the Howrah Express chugs in at the Margao railway.﻿﻿

