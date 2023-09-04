Goa: Harassment Of Tourists? Colva Wants Traffic Cell De-Notified | The Goan Network

MARGAO The Gram Sabha of Colva village panchayat on Sunday demanded the de-notification of the Colva traffic cell on grounds that the police mete out harassment for the tourists visiting the world-class Colva beach.

At the meeting chaired by Sarpanch Suzie Fernandes, agitated members said that the panchayat take up strongly with the government to de-notify the Colva traffic cell.

CM Pramod Sawant promises to consider de-notification demand

They pointed out that the issue was discussed at the last session of the Goa Legislative Assembly where in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had promised to consider the demand for de-notification of the Colva traffic cell.

Read Also Goa: Thousands throng Colva beach belt to beat the heat

Issue of stray dogs and cattle also raised in meeting

The issue of stray dogs and cattle figured prominently at the meeting. Gram Sabha member Thomas Rodrigues pointed out that animal lovers are willing to conduct sterilization programme in the village provided space is provided for the activity.

Saying that a small piece of land belonging to the Tourism Department will be adequate to cater to the requirements, Thomas urged the panchayat to write to the Tourism Department.

Read Also Goa: Colva beach entrance may soon be free from kiosks and vending

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)