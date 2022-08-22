﻿Goa: 'Road map prepared to make govt buildings accessible for differently-abled, says Subhash Faldesai

﻿Goa: 'Road map prepared to make govt bldgs accessible for differently-abled, says Subhash Faldesai | Representative image

Goa: Saying the Goa government has availed benefits of the centrally-funded “Accessible India Scheme”, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Faldesai on Sunday said the government has prepared a road map to make government buildings accessible for differently-abled persons.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the programme at the Ravindra Bhavan, Margao on Sunday, the Social Welfare Minister said his government has already taken up around 36 government buildings to make them accessible for the differently-abled persons.

He added that plans have been drawn by the Social Welfare Department to bring another 40 government buildings under the Accessible India Scheme to ensure there’s no barrier for the differently-abled persons to enter any government buildings.