Goa: DIWL Creates Asian Record, Handles Highest Cargo In One Day At Mormugao Port

VASCO: The Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Limited (DIWL) is reported to have created an Asian record on Friday by handling the highest quantity of cargo of 28,009 metric tonnes in one single day at the Mormugao Port.

According to a top official in the Mormugao Port Authority, the record was created when DIWL was handling the cargo of iron ore pellets at the port on ship MV CMB Teniers at Berth 10 in Mormugao Port.

When contacted, Senior manager and Goa Incharge of DIWL Raghoba Kotkar said DIWL had always been focused on good performance to boost the shipping trade and empower port functioning with new milestones while also keeping safety as its top priority.

"The ship MV CMB Teniers was docked at Berth No 10 to carry an export cargo of iron ore pellets to Korea for the shippers Lloyds Metals and Energy limited. The iron ore cargo was shifted by barges from MRPPL jetty to MPA berth by barges and was stacked inside the T-1 Shed in the port,” said Kotkar.

“The ship MV CMB Teniers was berthed at Berth No 10 on the evening of October 15. The vessel loading between the first shift on October 16 morning to the third shift on October 17 morning achieved the load rate of 28,009 metric tonnes in 24 hours using ship gears.”

“This is a national record for handling highest quantity of cargo in a single day across all major ports in Asia. A total of 60,125 MT cargo of iron ore pellets were loaded on the ship at berth No.10. This is the latest milestone achieved in the Stevedoring arena by DIWL" said Kotkar.

Kotkar said the company had surpassed its own earlier record where a cargo of 20,400 metric tonnes of steel coils was handled in 24 hours using ship gear a few years ago at the Mormugao Port.

"The excellent coordination and support from Vessel Master, port CHLD department, operators and officers, ground staff, our onboard feeding team, and complete support from the various other stakeholders and Delta Team have made it possible to achieve this milestone," said Kotkar.

DIWL has achieved similar milestones in the past

Kotkar informed that DIWL has in the past also achieved milestones like handling the biggest ship at the Karwar port and handling best day wise bulk cargo at the Karwar minor port.

“DIWL also held the record for fastest clearance of steel coils on Panamax vessel at Mormugao Port,” he added.

