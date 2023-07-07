Goa: Dilapidated Structure Serves As Varca Lifeguards Shelter

Just imagine a situation when the very persons who help save the lives of people from drowning in the sea have to be content with a dilapidated temporary structure as a shelter.

In fact, broken chairs and a katcha structure covered with torn plastic sheets seemed the facilities provided to the lifeguards manning the beach stretch in

When a delegation of Varca panchayat members led by deputy Sarpanch Roland Fernandes visited the Varca beach on Thursday to take stock of the water level in the creek, they were shocked and surprised to find the life guards housed in a dilapidated structure on the beach.

‘These are the very people who save the lives of visitors to the beach from drowning in the sea. Sadly, they lack the basic amenities including proper shelter and seating arrangements”, Roland told the media.

He wondered how come a thatched hut with plastic sheets is the only shelter made available for the lifeguards posed at the Varca beach.

“The lifeguards have no proper shelter to cater to the safety requirements. Sometimes, we find them drenched in the rains for want of a shelter”, the Varca deputy Sarpanch informed, while making a fervent plea to the government to provide a permanent and decent shelter for the lifeguards posted at Varca.