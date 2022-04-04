Goa: Demand for flyover at Bellem junction taken up at Telaulim gram sabha

The Telaulim village gram sabha on Sunday has in one voice demanded the construction of a flyover at the accident-prone Bellem junction where the Western bypass joins the National Highway-66.

The demand comes in the wake of the spate of road accidents near the Bellem road junction, which falls in the jurisdiction of the Telaulim village panchayat.

Members expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents at the junction and the steps required to regulate the movement of traffic on the road.

Gram sabha members pointed out that the junction has turned accident prone in the absence of regulation of traffic worth its name.

Though the traffic signal installed at the junction is set for commissioning in the coming week, members said only a flyover will be a permanent answer to the traffic chaos and snarls at the junction in the future.

Sarpanch Estevan Goes later told The Goan that the gram sabha resolution will be forwarded to the PWD, National Highways, which is constructing the western bypass to take up the flyover at the Bellem junction on priority.

He said the junction has witnessed several accidents so far, even as he expressed concern that the situation may aggravate once the 11-km bypass is commissioned for traffic.

He said the resolution will be submitted to the newly-elected Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuemkar to take up the matter with the Goa government for action.

“If required, a delegation of people will call on the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the MLA to impress upon the government to sanction a flyover at the Bellem junction,” Goes added.

Gram sabha members also told the Sarpanch to act against the roadside vendors near the junction and not to issue any NOCs for business activities.

