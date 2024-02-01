﻿Goa: Deepa Pal Elected BMC Vice-Chairperson

The Goan Network

Bicholim: Deepa Pal was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the vice chairperson of Bicholim Municipal Council.

At a special BMC meeting, Ranjana Vayangankar and Deepa Pal had filed their nominations but Vayangankar withdrew and Pal was declared elected unopposed.

Speaking on the occasion, Pal said she would work hard for the all-round development of the city with the support of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye and all councillors.

Apart from Councillor Gunjan Korgavkar, BMC Chairperson Kundan Falari and all other councillors were present at the meeting.﻿﻿