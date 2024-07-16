Goa: Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco Urges Govt Action On Unsafe Telecom Installations

Mapusa: Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco has called upon the government to implement a systematic approach to prevent telephone and internet operators from haphazardly hanging their wires on electricity poles and other public infrastructure, citing significant safety concerns.

Lourenco Highlights Dangers Posed By Hanging Wires

During the Zero Hour session in the Legislative Assembly, Lourenco highlighted the dangers posed by these hanging wires.

"Telephone cable and internet operators unlawfully use department poles, trees, and building porticos to hang their wires, which not only spoils the aesthetics but also poses a potential danger to public safety," he emphasised.

Lourenco recounted instances where such wires had led to accidents, stressing the need for a government policy to regulate the placement of cables.

"The government can share revenue from these operations, but there must be clear guidelines and a proper system in place," he urged.

Response Given By IT Minister Rohan Khaunte

In response, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte referred to the Goa Telecom Policy 2020, which designates the IT department as the nodal agency responsible for telecommunications issues. Khaunte acknowledged that notices had been issued to telecom agencies to ensure they obtained necessary permissions for their installations.

"The electricity department has undertaken aerial cabling in many areas, but numerous installations lack proper permissions. We are currently compiling data on these cases," Khaunte explained.

He also noted the delicate balance needed, as taking abrupt action against operators could indirectly impact internet services.

Lourenco pressed the minister to proceed with enforcement against non-compliant operators, citing concerns over inadequate internet service.

He urged swift government action to ensure public safety and operational compliance in telecommunications infrastructure.