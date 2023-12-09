Goa: Coal-Laden Truck Overturns On Eastern Bypass Between Nuvem & Arlem

The Goan Network

Margao: A truck transporting coal from Vasco to Sanvordem overturned on the Eastern bypass between Nuvem and Arlem in the wee hours of Friday.

The truck driver is believed to have escaped with minor injuries, but the accident disrupted the movement of traffic on the eastern bypass. The truck owners, who were on the site, told the media that efforts were underway to lift away the coal from the road.

Commenting on the incident, Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai said coal transportation in the State is not at all safe as is evident by the road accident on the eastern bypass on Friday. He has demanded that the authorities monitor the movement of the trucks carrying coal.