 Goa: CM Pramod Sawant vows to get contractors to expedite work Panaji Smart City work
Sawant was responding to queries by journalists at his post-Cabinet press conference with regard to the growing complaints related to the chaos in the capital with residents in several localities facing health hazards due to spillage of sewage.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
As apprehension is growing among residents and visitors to the capital city over the chaotic conditions and the approaching monsoon due to the ongoing 'Smart City' works, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured he will hold meetings with the contractors involved and draw up schedules for speedy restoration of roads and drains.

"I will look into it. I will discuss it with the contractors and get them to speed up the work," Sawant said.

Many foresee a flooding disaster in the city if precautions are not taken in time before the monsoons hit the State.

The city has been in a state of disarray since December last year when the Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited (IPSCDL) launched multiple projects and excavated roads across the length and breadth of the city.

Besides, some stretches of the city's roads were taken up for upgradation to 'smart roads' another project which has necessitated excavation of the road network across the city is the upgradation of the sewerage network.

These projects have also thrown into disarray the routine pre-monsoon desilting work of drains normally executed by the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) in May every year, crucial to pre-empt Panaji's flooding problem every monsoon.

