Goa CM Pramod Sawant Vows Crackdown On Non-Affiliated Private Institutes Guaranteeing Jobs After Completion Of Their Courses

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the government will crack down on non-affiliated private institutes that guarantee jobs after completion of courses they offer but fail to deliver, leaving many job aspirants in a lurch.

Addressing a webinar on Swayampurna Goa on Saturday, the CM stated that instructions have already been issued to concerned departments to verify affiliations of institutes offering various job-oriented courses.

“Youth should verify affiliations before enrolling because most of these high-cost courses often leave many of the students jobless. I have given instructions to departments to verify… otherwise, these institutes just take high fees, for which many students and their families take loans and at the end, these students are left jobless,” he stated, as he held the first Swayampurna Goa program after the Lok Sabha polls.

Sawant cited courses offered by government-affiliated institutes in aviation skill development and hospitality among others where fees are affordable and placements are guaranteed.

He also encouraged youth to take advantage of various government schemes in education and other sectors for a better future.

He stated that the government is offering students who fail in Class 10th and 12th alternative means of clearing the Goa Board exams through ITI courses. If students failing in Class 10th complete a one-year ITI course, it will be considered equivalent to passing 10th. Similarly, those failing in 12th can complete a two-year ITI course to be considered 12th pass. Their certificates will also be valid for government jobs where a 10th pass is the basic minimum qualification.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that government housing schemes reach the genuinely needy beneficiaries whose homes are damaged or in urgent need of repair. Sawant insisted that a fair and transparent process be followed by the local bodies to allow the needy avail the scheme.