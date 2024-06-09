Goa: Govt Overseeing New Education Policy Implementation For Class 9 With Taluka-Wise Meetings

PTI

Panaji: While numerous queries about the challenges related to the overall implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are being discussed in detail, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has concluded four extensive meetings involving several schools across Sanguem, Quepem, and Salcete talukas.

The government, in collaboration with the steering committee, has been overseeing NEP implementation in Class IX with taluka-wise meetings, which began on June 7.

Heads of institutions, along with members of management, teachers, and parents – a delegation of up to five members – have been meeting the panel in one-on-one interactions.

Statement Of An Official

“Elaborate discussions are underway... We are also addressing queries wherein clarity is sought on various issues during these meetings. We are receiving support from the attendees,” claimed one of the officials coordinating the meetings between the schools and the Goa Board, SCERT, and the Education Department.

Read Also Goa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem

Further meetings are scheduled in Tiswadi on June 10 in two groups, Sattari and Bicholim on June 11, Bardez on June 12 in two groups, Ponda and Dharbandora on June 13, Pernem on June 14, and Mormugao and Canacona on June 20 and 21, respectively.

“Subjects, curricular areas, and other details were already discussed with the heads of institutions on May 21 before deciding on these block/taluka meetings, which will address difficulties faced during the full-fledged implementation of NEP 2020,” said another official.

Circular Issued For NEP, 2020 Implementation For Class 9

The department issued a circular on May 31 regarding NEP 2020 implementation for Class IX from the 2024-25 academic year, providing clarity on the five-and-a-half daily instructional hours. Relaxation is granted to Class IX students who opted for French, Portuguese, German, or Arabic languages in Class VIII under the ‘R3’ Curricular Areas.

The department also stated that proposals from schools for additional teachers will be considered on a contract/lecture basis, subject to workload. These teachers will undergo training as per NEP requirements and the State Curriculum Framework.