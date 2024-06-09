Goa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Trader Arrested In Arecanut Smuggling | Representational Image

Margao: The Forest Department has apprehended the season’s first frog hunters in South Goa on Friday night.

On night patrolling Friday night, officials of the Pissonem Forest Range under the South Goa forest division caught two persons from Velim and allegedly recovered from their possession headlamp torches and four frogs.

Identity Of The Accused

The duo Ulderic Fernandes and James Pereira were apprehended while allegedly involved in frog hunting at Alaretalop, Quitol village, Quepem. They have been arrested under Sec 9 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Forest department officials have warned frog hunters that the department will intensify night patrolling in the areas under their jurisdiction with the State lashed by showers in the last two days.