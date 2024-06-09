 Goa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem

Goa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem

The Accused have been arrested under Sec 9 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ghatkopar Trader Arrested In Arecanut Smuggling | Representational Image

Margao: The Forest Department has apprehended the season’s first frog hunters in South Goa on Friday night.

On night patrolling Friday night, officials of the Pissonem Forest Range under the South Goa forest division caught two persons from Velim and allegedly recovered from their possession headlamp torches and four frogs.

Read Also
Goa: IMD Raises Red Alert; Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall
article-image

Identity Of The Accused

The duo Ulderic Fernandes and James Pereira were apprehended while allegedly involved in frog hunting at Alaretalop, Quitol village, Quepem. They have been arrested under Sec 9 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Forest department officials have warned frog hunters that the department will intensify night patrolling in the areas under their jurisdiction with the State lashed by showers in the last two days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Govt Overseeing New Education Policy Implementation For Class 9 With Taluka-Wise Meetings

Goa: Govt Overseeing New Education Policy Implementation For Class 9 With Taluka-Wise Meetings

Goa: Restored Roads in Cuncolim Cause Concern as Vehicles Get Stuck in Trenches

Goa: Restored Roads in Cuncolim Cause Concern as Vehicles Get Stuck in Trenches

Goa: Panaji Smart City Works Likely To Miss June 10 Deadline Amid Rain

Goa: Panaji Smart City Works Likely To Miss June 10 Deadline Amid Rain

Goa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem

Goa: Officials Of Pissonem Forest Range Arrest 2 For Poaching Frogs In Quepem

Goa: IMD Raises Red Alert; Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall

Goa: IMD Raises Red Alert; Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall